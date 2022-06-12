CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire is launching an arson investigation after a fire occurred early Sunday morning at a Carmichael restaurant.

Fire officials said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at Elena’s Kitchen and Catering and the fire caused the awning to collapse. The fire was eventually extinguished and units cleared the area after 9 a.m.

It’s the second fire to occur at the restaurant in four days, as the previous one happened early Thursday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire released helmet footage of the first fire.