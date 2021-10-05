Arson suspect arrested after fire destroys abandoned mall in Yuba County

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested and charged with starting a fire that destroyed an abandoned mall in Yuba County.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Thomas Paul Wright was found inside the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda as a fire tore through the building early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a victim reported being in a domestic violence incident with Wright inside the mall when he threatened to kill both of them by burning down the vacant building. That’s when he set insulation and other materials on fire.

Wright, who the sheriff’s office identified as a transient, now faces charges of arson, attempted murder, burglary and criminal threats, and has been booked into the Yuba County Jail. His bail has been set at $1 million.