Arson suspect arrested for throwing incendiary devices at Turlock home with family of six inside

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police arrested a man Monday who is suspected of throwing two incendiary devices at a home while a family was inside.

According to the Turlock Police Department, emergency responders were called to Sunnyside Drive for a fire on the morning of June 2.

A neighbor had seen a fire burning at the home across the street and ran over to wake up the family sleeping inside, police said. The three adults and three young children were all able to get out of the house safely.

Police said the fire department discovered the flames were sparked by an incendiary device that had been thrown at the house.

The family told Turlock Police Detective Gina Giovacchini another incendiary device had started a fire at their house on May 24. They were able to put the fire out and did not file a police report.

Monday, Detective Giovacchini identified the suspect behind both incidents as 37-year-old local resident J.D. Dwaine Lucas and he was taken into custody. He now faces eight felony charges, including two counts of arson on an inhabited dwelling and six counts of willful harm or injury to a child.

Anyone with more information about the case has been asked to call Giovacchini at 209-668-6539.