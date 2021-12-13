Arts building at Sheldon High School damaged in early morning fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at Sheldon High School early Monday morning prompted a response from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews.

The fire began around 1:20 a.m. and was labeled a two-alarm fire before it was put out.

Images posted by Metro Fire show flames coming from the roof.

The fire was contained to one building, officials said. No adjacent classrooms were burned.

Elk Grove Unified School District officials said the Sheldon Industrial Arts building was damaged in the fire.

“Smoke damage can be found in the rest of the Industrial Arts building. Residual smoke smell can be detected in a few adjacent classrooms and are being aired out,” EGUSD Director of Communications Xanthi Soriano wrote.

The school will remain open, and classes will continue, Soriano added. “As of now the only class being relocated is the Building Trade class.”

Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but initial reports “indicate no suspicious activity.”

