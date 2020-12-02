As COVID-19 surges in Stanislaus County, health officials warn of exceeding hospital capacity by mid-December

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in Stanislaus County with 448 positive cases reported on Monday, the highest increase in cases since the pandemic began.

“I think our community needs to understand that each case means a person,” Stanislaus County Public Health spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur told FOX40.

Kaur said there’s been two more deaths and hospitalizations are also rising.

“Our numbers are going up and it is overwhelming our health care system,” Kaur said.

There are a total of 114 intensive care unit beds in the county and as of Tuesday, only six are available.

Forty-three of those in the ICU are COVID-19 positive patients with 153 more hospitalized.

“Currently, our projections are showing that we will exceed the hospital capacity by at least mid-December,” Kaur explained.



Kaur said while hospitals have surge capacity to increase bed space, the shortage of trained ICU personnel to staff those beds is the bigger issue.

“The last thing we need is not being able to take care of our community members. Not just the ones who have COVID-19, but also the ones who could be going into the hospital with a heart attack, stroke or any other medical issue and not being able to find an ICU bed to take care of them,” Kaur said.



Health officials are comparing the pandemic to a growing fire.

“Not abiding by all the precautions and guidance is just adding more fuel to that fire and we need to control it now before it gets out of hand,” Kaur warned.

County public health officials are pleading with the public to stay home for the upcoming holidays.

“Right now we’re in a pandemic, and gatherings, large gatherings or small gatherings of any form, is like adding a log to that fire,” Kaur warned.

Stanislaus County public health officials said it will likely be another two weeks or so before the county sees the effects from Thanksgiving gatherings, so they’re asking people to stay home as to not overwhelm the county’s hospitals.

Click or tap here for Stanislaus County’s hospital projections and to see Stanislaus County’s current COVID-19 case data, click or tap here.