As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, long lines begin to form

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents age 65 and up in both Sacramento and Stanislaus counties began receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, following an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I will tell you at 9 a.m., when the door opened, there were cheers going around,” Stanislaus County Health spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur said.

Stanislaus County Public Health says after Gov. Newsom announced Wednesday anyone 65 and older could get the shot, it decided to release vaccines to people in that age group on a first-come-first-served basis.

“We would rather have vaccines in the arms of our community than sitting in the refrigerator waiting for distribution,” Kaur said.

Public health officials there said a majority of their vaccinations were allocated to hospitals and health care workers.

But there was a small portion available to the county’s public health department, so the department released it to seniors, some of whom began lining up at 4:30 Thursday morning.

“It’s just nice to see this hope coming in our community and this population since they’ve been the most vulnerable,” Kaur told FOX40.

Farther north, that hasn’t happened yet.

Yolo County told FOX40 it does not have enough vaccines yet to vaccinate residents.

In Sacramento County, Dignity Health says it is vaccinating patients 75 and older.

“So we hope by the end of the weekend to have vaccinated 400 in this population,” said Dignity Health Medical Director of Quality & Value Operations, Dr. John Gisla.

But Dr. Gisla said the medical group is reaching out to patients they know are most at risk.

So far, they don’t have enough vaccinations to take appointments.

“Currently we’re asking people not to call. The demand is so high that if we open phone lines we would rapidly be completely buried,” Dr. Gisla explained.

Although the governor has called for those 65 and older to get the shots, so far Sacramento County says there are not enough doses available yet for that group.

“We have a lot of patients who want the vaccine. And not enough vaccine at this time, so we’re going to start with the highest risk population and work our way down,” Dr. Gisla told FOX40.

Counties and hospitals FOX40 spoke with Thursday say they’re still working to get medical workers and firefighters vaccinated, with most vaccines going to those groups.