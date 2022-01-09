As demand for COVID-19 testing skyrockets, find testing sites in your county

People waiting to get tested for COVID-19 stand outside the La Familia Neighborhood Center in Sacramento on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The line wrapped around the building and people FOX40 spoke with said they had been waiting for more than two and a half hours.

(KTXL) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Northern California due to the omicron variant, the demand for free COVID-19 testing has also increased.

This week, Sacramento County Public Health officials said the long wait times are a challenging situation.

“We are seeing significant demands and we are seeing wait time ranging from 1-3 hours,” said Sacramento County Public Health’s Liz Gomez. “In three days, this week, we did as many tests as we did in five days last week. Last week, we did 50% more tests than two weeks prior. We expect to do over 15,000 tests this week.”

Health officials said the omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains which is the reason for the added demand.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is activating the California National Guard to add testing sites and boost capacity. More than 200 guard members are being deployed to 50 sites to help with clinical staffing and crowd control, the governor said.

Newsom’s administration is also calling for spending another $2.7 billion to expand vaccine distribution, testing and hospital staffing.

Below is a directory of free COVID-19 testing sites listed by county. Tap or click each name to find locations offering testing in each respective county.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.