As Sacramento mayor unveils police reform proposals, activists question whether they go far enough

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg unveiled police reform proposals Monday.

“Our police force must no longer be the first and last option for virtually every situation,” said Steinberg.

The mayor said the proposals are the result of extensive talks with city leaders, the police chief and community members.

But some citizens, like community activist Berry Accius, are not impressed.

“We have to have something that has teeth. We have to have something that has the ability to give consequences to police officers,” Accius said. “Understand where we’re at. We’re here because there has never been true consequences and accountability and transparency.”

Accius’ criticisms echo the sentiments expressed in a Monday written statement from Black Justice Sacramento, calling Steinberg’s proposals lip service rather than actual justice.

“You’re not going to be looked upon as that heroic leader that’s standing and who is going to be the person that’s going to be the catalyst of change,” Accius said. “You continue to say that you are on the side of the police more than you are on the side of the people, the people that voted for you.”

Steinberg said he will shift spending within the police department to pay for new city staff members who would handle non-emergency 911 calls.

“The money we are currently spending within the police department for these calls and responses will be shifted to the new department,” explained Steinberg.

To get the program off the ground quickly, Steinberg suggests initially using $5 million from the general fund.

“Darrell, take it from the police budget,” said Accius. “If I had heard him say that $10 million that we allocated for Measure U dollars to the police budget, we’re going to utilize that for reform, this conversation is a whole different conversation. I’m going to say, ‘Darrell gets it a little bit.'”

Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby also released a list of 14 proposals.

“Some of them coincide with the mayor’s. Some of them are separate and different and stand alone,” said Ashby. “Our overall goal here is to figure out how we can unify our city, move forward building trust, make sure that people know that they’re being heard and that things feel meaningful, and that we also support city staff in every division.”

Ashby would like the city to adopt Breonna’s Law, outlawing no-knock warrants.

Also on Ashby’s list of reforms are body cameras for the California Highway Patrol and regional sheriff’s departments.

Ashby also calls for Sacramento County to open a mental health facility and supports an Assembly bill that would create statewide consistency when it comes to police reforms.

“Restructuring the police department, investing in communities, providing the right tools and the right city personnel, I think those are things we can all get behind,” said Ashby.

The police reform proposals will be discussed at the next Sacramento City Council meeting.