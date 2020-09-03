As schools reopen, advocates seek more volunteers for foster care cases

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Time is one of the greatest gifts you can give a child, whether it’s a birthday celebration, a graduation ceremony or a visit to the beach.

“You need to have a heart for kids and you have to work to make a difference,” said foster care volunteer Beth Lambdin.

Lambdin said that for foster youth, it’s as simple as being their constant advocate.

“Really taking them out and letting them see the world,” Lambdin told FOX40. “It is amazing how many of them have never done the simplest of things — gone to Costco.”

Jami Alexander said due to COVID-19, she anticipates that once schools reopen a surge of cases will be reported and that court appointed special advocates, or CASA volunteers, will be needed more than ever.

“Volunteers coming forward, getting trained and be ready for when we have an influx of youth into foster care,” Alexander said.

CASA volunteers help about 6% of all the foster youth in San Joaquin County, they’re hoping people can help them help more kids.

Right now, there are 90 on the waiting list.

Lambdin said the impact on both the children and their advocate is immeasurable.

“You see the horrific things that have happened to them. You can’t help but have compassion. So I would, 100%, we are more compassionate and loving people,” Lambdin said.

