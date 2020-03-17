As some local businesses close their doors, others see opportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Businesses are now being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and layoffs are coming for many as the stock market plummets.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom says restaurants can continue to operate with reduced occupancy levels, some are deciding it’s best to close and others are preparing to move to a curbside pickup model.

At Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, a spokesperson told FOX40 that around 80 people are going to be let go this week.

However, even though casinos in Las Vegas, including MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts, are being shut down, Thunder Valley is going to remain open for the time being. But most of their events have been canceled.

Restaurants are having a difficult time right now, with some deciding to remain open for now while they still can. Others like Jim’s Good Food in midtown Sacramento say they are closing temporarily.

“Until we have information and testing and all that stuff, it’s probably safe to sit it out for a little bit and see what happens,” said Jim’s Good Food owner Michael Thiemann.

Thiemann said he had to let his 24 employees go.

Tower Café has also posted signs announcing it too would close after Monday and hopes to reopen after three weeks.

But next door, Sampino’s Kitchen at Joe Marty’s will still be selling to-go orders.

“We try to focus on curbside, free delivery to Land Park,” said owner Michael Sampino. “We’re able to stay open because we have zero labor because we run it ourselves.”

FOX40 asked some restaurants that are deciding to close why they decided not to keep the kitchen open for delivery orders. They said because it’s simply not enough to stay in business.

Many other small businesses that are not bars or restaurants have also been closing their doors because so many people are being told to stay home.

On Monday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg recommended that gyms close for the safety of their clients.

Stores like Costco are seeing a big boom in business.

In Roseville on Monday, there were fewer lines out the door as was seen over the weekend. But there were still a lot more people inside shopping than there normally would be on a Monday morning.

While casinos, bars and restaurants are having to make the difficult choice to lay people off, grocery stores like Safeway and Raley’s are mass hiring as they have trouble keeping products on the shelves. They need more people to restock those shelves and delivery drivers for online orders.