As the restaurant and bar industry suffers, Sacramento breweries rely on take-out options to stay afloat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The National Restaurant Association says it has lost three decades’ worth of jobs in the last two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bar and restaurant owners have suffered three times the job losses of any other industry in the U.S., according to the association.

Breweries help contribute to the local economy in Sacramento and are now limited to take-out orders under the statewide lockdown.

“The only business we’re doing right now is selling beer, beer to go,” said David Gull, the owner of New Helvetia Brewing Company.

At New Helvetia Brewing Company, sales are down. But thanks to take-out orders, beer is still being made.

Patrons can only come inside to order and pay, all while keeping a safe distance.

“I miss people,” Gull told FOX40. “I miss hanging out with people here at the bar.”

Gull has owned New Helvetia for the past eight years and said he is grateful he has been able to hold onto his 12-person staff through the pandemic.

But he said other establishments have not been as fortunate.

“Some bar and restaurant workers are completely out of work,” Gull said. “They may or may not have access to unemployment. There are whole groups of undocumented workers who are very important to the bar and restaurant scene.”

It’s why he and over two dozen other local bars and restaurant owners have come together to help those struggling in the Sacramento hospitality industry by selling T-shirts to raise money for those out of work.

Across town in Curtis Park, business looks much different at Track 7 Brewing Company.

“We’re just doing everything that we can to continue to keep this place going, you know, and that’s the number one goal,” said manager Nicholas de Melo.

Customers can order beer online or come to the taproom to make a purchase from behind a barrier.

De Melo said the to-go orders keep coming in.

“We had to adapt,” de Melo told FOX40. “Since we haven’t been able to have in-house customers, we had to figure out how to do that and to-go options have been a godsend.”

Bar-goers and owners look forward to the day they can once again share a drink together but Gull said dine-in services won’t resume at New Helvetia until they can all cheers safely.

“We’re planning on reopening but we’re going to take it very carefully,” he said. “We’re not going to rush out and just swing the doors open and health be damned. We’re going to do it when it’s the right time to do it and it’s safe for everybody.”

Those who would like to help local bar and restaurant workers can purchase a T-shirt and make donations on the Sacramento Food and Beverage United website. All of the proceeds benefit hospitality employees in the community.