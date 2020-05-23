As they reopen, Sacramento County day care centers worry about implementing new guidelines with young children

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at Kiddy Club Preschool and Daycare Center in South Sacramento are requiring everyone to wear a mask and have their temperature taken before stepping inside. It’s just a few things on a list of new guidelines to protect staff and children from COVID-19.

“We’ve been here about three years but we’ve had the business about seven years,” explained the owner of the preschool and day care on Stockton Boulevard, Marlett Reid.

With schools closed in Sacramento County, Reid’s privately owned day care center has remained open.

“If you are at Elk Grove USD or Sacramento Unified, they have Head Start programs that are on campus and they are currently not open,” Reid told FOX40.

In the new public health order released Friday, Sacramento County health officials allowed several businesses to reopen, including day care and child care centers across the county.

Guidelines require any child over the age of 2 and staff to wear a mask or face covering, something Reid said is easier said than done.

“It’s 2 years and up they are supposed to wear masks and our children are here eight to 10 hours a day,” she said. “So, it’s impossible for them to wear masks.”

Staff must also make sure everyone is practicing social distancing inside classrooms and outdoors, as well as modifying drop-off procedures for parents.

“The parents are not able to walk through the center yet but we are able to go get their children,” said Rachel De La Rosa, the director of Kiddy Club.

While Reid said there are 10 children per classroom, she fears some new rules may be harder to adjust to when it comes to infants and toddlers.

“There’s some concerns separating everyone in the classroom. So, that’s kind of hard to do with infants,” Reid told FOX40. “But we are going to do what we can to kind of maintain bathroom distance. We can only have one teacher per classroom so I’m like, what if someone calls in sick? So, that’s another thing.”

While Reid said she is holding off on taking new clients at this time, she is working with her staff and families to incorporate the new guidance and keep everyone safe.

“Those are certain rules where we are just going to have to adjust to the new normal,” Reid said.

To find out more about what businesses in Sacramento County are allowed to reopen and what restrictions are in place click or tap here.