As they start virtual lessons, teachers say they were handed cease-and-desist letter by SCUSD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been a month since administrators in the Sacramento City Unified School District ordered students away from their classrooms to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, those 40,000 children are back in class but virtually.

SCUSD rejected writing the framework the governor laid out two weeks ago for how distance learning should work across California into their current deal with teachers.

Doing things a little differently, they are admittedly struggling to pull off day one of their own system — but they are optimistic.

“We will have a lot of challenges ahead of us but our position is that those challenges shouldn’t mean that we stop moving forward. And so, in light of that, certainly none of us can predict what will be different after this COVID crisis is over. But we did think that we had to make this choice now in meeting the needs of all of our students and in particular, the needs of our most vulnerable students,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

District leaders said they are committed to continuing critical, essential learning. They stress that this first week of class should be considered like the first week of any school year: getting organized and getting comfortable with the process.

They concede their promise of getting Chromebooks to all kids has not come to pass because the devices are on backorder. They are hoping more come in this week but are not sure.

According to the superintendent and others, students without computers can call into class sessions.

But in a call-in press conference hosted by the teachers union, many said those claims are disingenuous.

“The district did come out on Thursday with something it calls a ‘hybrid proposal,’ which was basically that we could provide packets of work, we could do conference calls, we could text message. But they provided no way to do this, no ability to get on school campus to get textbooks or make packets,” said C.K. McClatchy High School humanities teacher Lori Jablonski.

Teachers say they were given a cease-and-desist letter and threatened with legal action Friday if they helped students with technical support during this time.

The district told FOX40 they want teachers to be able to answer some questions but that they had to provide some clarity so that one bargaining group, the teachers, is not stepping on the toes of another bargaining unit, the actual tech support department.