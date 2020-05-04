As Yuba, Sutter counties reopen, businesses must adapt

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Many businesses reopened Monday in Yuba and Sutter counties after new orders went into effect there at 12:01 a.m.

Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch was one of the first businesses in the region to open their doors at 6 a.m., but when customers come to sit down there for a meal, things will not necessarily look like they’re used to.

“Today’s day one. We’ve had a couple guests in and out of here already today,” general manager Amy Waters said.

Huckleberry’s is somewhat of a local watering hole in Yuba City, so it’s no surprise their regulars stopped by as soon as they opened.

“They’re just, ‘Wow, that was great just to have a sit-down breakfast for the first time in six weeks,’” Waters said. “I had a couple guests say that was incredible.”

But their dining experience was not quite as normal as their favorite dishes.

“We are going to do every other seating. We’ve got booths marked off. We have x’s up front. We’ve got extra sanitizers at all different stations,” Waters told FOX40. “Everyone’s wearing masks, gloves, washing our hands tremendously and, you know, just doing the best that we can to whatever the county’s going to require.”

Employees are also sanitizing menus after every use.

“I just said, ‘We’re just going to take it day by day,’” Waters said.

Waters said they plan to do everything they can to keep their employees and guests safe and to keep their doors open.

“I understand everybody’s opinion, good and bad, ready to come in here, ready to get on with their lives, but things are just different now,” Waters said. “There’s different procedures we have to abide by and we’re just going to do the best we can.”

Under the new orders issued by Yuba and Sutter counties, any business that reopens must practice social distancing and anyone who goes out in public must wear a mask.