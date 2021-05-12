Asian American voices against violence

Violent hate crimes have spiked in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country.

Two local community leaders from two generations are taking action by amplifying Asian voices and their belief that all Americans can move forward from the rising wave of anti-Asian hate.

Jinky Dolar of OCA Sacramento offers resources to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and advocates for social justice while Thai Xiong continues to empower people so speak up through his Asian Voices Movement on social media.