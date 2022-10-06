VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A raging wildland fire in 2020 burned thousands of acres in Solano and Napa counties, destroying hundreds of homes and property.

Among the structures destroyed was a 10,000-square-foot building on the sprawling 40 acres of the Yin Ranch off Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville.

“You still have flashbacks and I can feel for other people. It’s not easy,” Regina Yin previously told FOX40.

“Sad a little bit for me, cause I was here just a few years ago before it burned down,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The LNU Lightening Complex Fire destroyed the community center at the Yin Ranch. But two years later, a structure, called the Pavilions, is now being built.

Property owners CC and Regina Yin have big plans for the Pavilions.

“We are giving the ranch as a gift to California, to America as an Asian Heritage Center,” CC Yin said.

It coincides with the 21st anniversary of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, or APAPA, a nonprofit organization that the Yins founded.

Gifting the Pavilion to the state will enable APAPA to educate visitors about the positive contributions made by Asian Americans in California and the U.S.

“We appreciate the opportunity that America gave to people of a foreign country, like us, our lives. And it’s natural to give back to thank them and also hopefully the next generation will continue to build a better America,” CC Yin said.

State and local dignitaries gathered for the ribbon cutting at the Pavilion.

“To CC and Regina. We honor you, we look to your success in building an Asian Heritage Center here and all the best wishes. And all of us are going to join in, in helping you make it happen. Best to you,” Rep. John Garamendi, D-California, said.

“It’s wonderful to see the resilience of the Yin family and to see their commitment to the community and to see that demonstrably in terms of the rebuild, everything they’re providing, in terms of this ranch, and all the fun and games, and experiences so many kids have — and even adults that are young at heart,” Newsom said.