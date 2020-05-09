Assault investigation leads to arrest and various weapon charges, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Lodi police say a man was arrested by officers for various weapon charges during an assault investigation Friday evening.

Officials identified the man as Marcos Martinez.

According to police, they served a search warrant at a home on North Stockton Street near North Washington Street as part of an assault investigation.

During the search, police say they recovered two handguns, ammunition and various gang indicia.

Martinez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various weapon charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to police. His bail has been set at $650,000.