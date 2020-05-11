Assault suspects stab and bite man, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man was stabbed and bitten during an assault Sunday morning.

According to officials, it happened around 11 a.m. when a 32-year-old man was in front of his home on Red Oak Lane near Oak Branch Drive. Police say two suspects approached the home and one of them stabbed the man.

Before leaving the area, one of the suspects bit the man on the arm, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police are still searching for the two suspects. If you have any information you are asked to call police.