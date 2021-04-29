Assemblyman discusses dependent parent health care coverage

They’ve been called the “sandwich generation,” adults sandwiched between the responsibility of caring for their kids and aging parents at the same time.

Children and aging parents can have extensive health needs that can come along with extensive bills.

Currently, the generation in the middle can only list their kids as dependents when it came to medical coverage, but Assembly Bill 570 could provide benefits for seniors.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, the bill’s author, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain this effort.

This measure has the backing of Ricardo Lara, the state insurance commissioner.

There has also been pushback emerging on several fronts.

The California Chamber of Commerce Chamber Policy Advocate Preston Young said the bill will “exacerbate the healthcare affordability issue and strain struggling small employers’ budgets at a time when they are finally beginning to recover.”