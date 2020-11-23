Assemblyman wants stricter criteria for taking business licenses away during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The majority of California’s counties have now entered day two of the limited curfew, and for businesses, it’s just another day of restrictions they have to deal with.

But a local assemblyman wants to stop state agencies from taking away business licenses from those who are not complying with restrictions.

With another restriction, it means less foot traffic for midtown businesses, which could use all the help during the pandemic.

“It was dreadful,” said Faces nightclub owner Myron Sidie.

Sidie says his business is complying with the 10 p.m. curfew but most of his business doesn’t take place until after that.

“We don’t get busy until 9:30 or so, and by 10:30 or 11, we are really busy,” Sidie told FOX40.

While he is trying to figure out ways to bring in customers, breaking the rules to do he says is not an option.

“I have done this for 42 years with bars, and the Alcohol Beverage Control can take your license,” Sidie said.

Recently, ABC tried to revoke the license of House of Oliver, according to owner Matthew Oliver.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley wants to put an end to that threat.

“ABC is behaving like bureaucrats,” Kiley said.

Kiley says he is working on a bill that would stop state agencies from revoking any business licenses from businesses not complying with the restrictions without first proving the business is the cause of spreading COVID-19.

“They are trying to catch people with technical violations, irrespective of what the effect is on public health,” Kiley said. “I think that is extremely counter productive.”

He believes the state should instead focus on building up health care capacity and supplies, leaving people to make a decision that is best for them.

“I don’t think there is much justification at all for these business closures,” Kiley said.

Back at Faces, Sidie says he has lost $3 million so far, but right now, he’s worried about others.

“I have to be grateful for what we can do, but I worry about our employees right now,” Sidie said.

Kiley told FOX40 he will introduce the bill when the Legislature is back in session.