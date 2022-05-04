Every day this week leading up to Mother’s Day, FOX40 will have live interviews about the needs in and out of the home for mothers.

(KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Food Bank, one in four children in the city are hungry.

Last year, the nonprofit distributed 31 million meals to those who are struggling with food insecurity. Inflation is now compounding the problem and food isn’t the only necessity these families need.

Assembly Member Kevin McCarty is partnering with the food bank to collect baby clothes, strollers and more as part of his 12th Annual Mother’s Day Donation Drive.

Sonseeahray spoke with McCarty and food bank CEO Blake Young about the upcoming drive.