Assisted living facility in Sacramento County reports another case along with Travis AFB

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Carlton Senior Living announced Sunday that it has a resident who tested positive for the coronavirus. The assisted living facility, which is in Elk Grove, is where the first COVID-19 death occurred in Sacramento County, according to county officials.

The new case was confirmed when the facility tested anyone who was showing symptoms.

“Out of the tests taken, one has returned positive,” said Carlton Senior Living in a press release. “The affected resident is remaining in their apartment isolated from other residents and is being monitored 24/7.”

According to the facility, they will be canceling all group activities, restricting visitors, screening all employees and restricting how many people will be allowed in their dining room at the same time.

Travis Air Force Base reports new cases

Travis Air Force Base announced two cases on Sunday saying an active-duty airman and the dependent of a service member tested positive.

“The individuals are in isolation at their respective off-base residences,” said Travis AFB in a Facebook post. “Public health officials have begun the contact tracing process to identify those who may have come into contact with the positive individuals.”

Solano Public Health officials confirmed the two cases saying it is a “Solano County resident and an adult dependent of a service member.” They also said it was due to community exposure. Two other cases were confirmed by health officials.

“A Contra Costa resident and active-duty airman also tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is in isolation at their respective off-base residence,” said officials in a press release.

Solano County is currently reporting six COVID-19 cases as of Sunday at 5 p.m.

The base is also currently where several people from the Grand Princess cruise ship are being quarantined.