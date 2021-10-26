At least 10 vehicles crash after gravel spills along half-mile stretch of Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple vehicles crashed Tuesday morning along Highway 70 in Yuba County after gravel poured onto the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash around 6:45 a.m., saying at least 10 vehicles were involved.

Southbound traffic in the area of Plumas Lake Boulevard, south of Olivehurst, was diverted away from the half-mile-long gravel spill and crash scene, the CHP reported.

A Caltrans sweeper was called out to clean up the mess and the highway was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The CHP did not say if anyone was injured in the multi-vehicle crash.