Man dies after running in front of big rig on Highway 99

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Thursday night after running in front of a big rig on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:10 p.m., investigators say the pedestrian ran from the right shoulder and was hit by the truck, just south of the 47th Avenue overcrossing.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as 39-year-old Chad Fournier.

The CHP says the driver of the big rig immediately pulled over onto the shoulder.

Three northbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

Investigators did not say why Fournier ran into the roadway but did say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.