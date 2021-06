SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash involving a pedestrian on Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police said Stockton Boulevard has been closed from 21st Avenue to Fruitridge Road after the incident.

Traffic Advisory: Both directions of Stockton Blvd. are closed from 21st Ave. to Fruitridge Rd. due to a major injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Please use alternate routes if possible – and this thread will be updated when the roadway is re-opened #sacpd pic.twitter.com/eglBqvOJv4 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 23, 2021

Police did not provide any additional details about the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.