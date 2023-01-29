SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle crash in north Sacramento resulted in at least three people injured, including two children Sunday night.

According to California Highway Patrol North Sacramento, the driver crashed into two other driving vehicles that eventually hit three parked vans on Fulton Ave north of Cottage Way around 7 pm.

At least three people, including two children, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to major.

The suspected driver was arrested near the scene; officials believe the suspect was driving under the influence.

This is a developing story.