OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22.

According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After the victim was transported to the hospital, officers began investigating the shooting. During the investigation, Oroville Police Detectives located an unidentified person of interest.

On June 30, Detectives released a copy of video surveillance of the person of interest to Action News Now, where they then learned the identity of the subject, Jason Allen Kraft, 36.

On Saturday, officers located Kraft in the vicinity of 2990 Oro Dam Blvd. E., Oroville, CA. Kraft was arrested and booked at the Butte County Jail for multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.