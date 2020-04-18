Attempted murder suspect fatally shot after car chase, Richmond police say

Juan Ayon-Barraza in an undated photo provided by the Vallejo Police Department.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Richmond Police Department said a man who was a suspect in an attempted murder was fatally shot in Richmond after leading authorities on a car chase.

Officials identified him as 24-year-old Juan Ayon-Barraza.

On Thursday around 8 a.m., Vallejo police said they received a call regarding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Family members said she told them she was getting breakfast with Barraza but that shortly after they received a call. Officials did not say what Barraza said to the family but that he made an “unsettling comment.”

Police then say the family met Barraza in person to try to find out where their family member was but he fled.

It was not until around 6 p.m. Thursday that police say they received a tip from a concerned citizen who saw someone leaving a body on the side of the road near the city limits of Moraga.

According to officials, the body was identified as the woman from Vallejo and she was found to be alive but unresponsive. The woman is in critical condition after suffering at least one gunshot wound.

Based on a description from the caller, Oakland police found and attempted to stop a white van. Police say the driver, Barraza, continued to drive away.

During the pursuit, Barraza drove into an Oakland patrol car and injured two officers who were getting out of the car, according to Richmond police.

Police say he then pointed a gun at officers and police fatally shot him.

The two officers are said to be in stable condition.