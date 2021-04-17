Attendees enjoy Midtown Farmers Market amid warm weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The Midtown Farmer’s Market bustled with people and a lot of dogs under sunny skies and a nice breeze.

“It’s nice. It’s beautiful weather. We came for the flowers, it’s fun to be outside again,” said Natomas resident Lindsey Pitts.

Most customers had their masks on.

“This is kind of the beginning of the new normal is, right? Though definitely,” Pitts said.

“Every people covered. Long distance. It’s good,” said the vendor at Gallardo’s Organic Produce.

With everything from varieties of colorful flowers to every produce imaginable.

Saturday’s farmers market has more than 130 booths of farmers, venders and growers from April through the end of October.

The market extends along K Street and connecting to the existing location on 20th and K streets.

“Weird having K Street closed down to have a completely new section open up,” said Tristan Alexander of Dragon Gourmet Mushrooms of Sloughhouse.

Venders were just happy to see so many people come out.

“Business is good, thank you, my customers,” said one vendor.

“You definitely will see more people. People coming out with their kids now,” Alexander said.

“I know everyone’s ready to get back out. But hopefully now, we’ll be allowed to,” Sacramento resident JP McKinley.

Attendees said they were hoping the event was the signaled the end of all the restrictive orders coming out of last year’s pandemic.

“I hope so. You can only be optimistic. Fingers crossed,” said Sacramento resident Megan Ennis.