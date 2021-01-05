Attendees of large Granite Bay New Year’s Eve party face backlash as videos, photos circulate on social media

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Videos and photos of a large New Year’s Eve house party in Granite Bay have sparked outrage on social media.

Social media posts show more than 100 people inside actor Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion, with few — if any — of the guests wearing masks.

At 11:51 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the house party in the gated Los Lagos community for a noise complaint.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner, issuing him a warning about the volume to which the sheriff’s office says the homeowner complied.

But deputies did not break up the party, with an agency spokesperson saying it’s not in its purview to enforce the stay-at-home order because it’s not a law in the state’s penal code.

Placer County’s Division of Public Health issued this statement on the party, which reads in part:

Public health has been made aware of this event. With this and any other gatherings that may have occurred over the holidays, we encourage participants to get tested and to stay home and away from others as much as possible. Placer County Division of Public Health

FOX40 reached out to the owner of the home Monday but a guard at the entrance gate denied the crew access, stating, “Everyone threw a party up here on New Year’s Eve.”

Meanwhile, attendees of the event are now being shamed on social media for attending a party that clearly violated the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg criticized the gathering, tweeting that it “showed blatant disregard for the sacrifices so many are making” amid the current strain on intensive care units.

If you wonder why the stay-at-home order remains in place and our ICUs remain under strain, look no further than the party attended by about 100 people in Granite Bay on New Year’s Eve, an event that showed blatant disregard for the sacrifices so many are making. — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) January 4, 2021

The owner of the clothing brand The People of Sacramento, Zayn Silmi, was at that party. He released this statement to FOX40, which reads in part:

On New Year’s Eve, I demonstrated poor judgment and a lack of empathy for my community by attending a large gathering. I first want to apologize to those that have had family members affected by COVID-19. I acknowledge that just one irresponsible choice puts countless others at risk, and in doing so myself, I am truly sorry. Zayn Silmi, The People of Sacramento clothing brand

FOX40 did reach out to Placer County District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones whose district the home is in but did not receive a response.