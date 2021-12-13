Attorney: Bail reduced from $1M to $50K for Caldor Fire suspect

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the suspects accused of starting the Caldor Fire had his bail reduced Monday, according to his attorney.

Attorney Mark Reichel said 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith, who faces multiple felonies for his alleged role in the 221,835-acre wildfire, had his $1 million bail reduced down to $50,000.

Update: after over one hour of passionate arguments, bail was reduced from 1 million down to $50,000 for defendant Travis Smith in the Caldor fire case. — Mark J. Reichel (@reichellaw) December 14, 2021

Smith and his father, David Scott Smith, pleaded not guilty to all charges in a remote court appearance Friday.

The El Dorado County DA alleges the two men are responsible for setting fire to a structure, which injured others.

A criminal complaint says David Smith faces four felonies.

Recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury.

Recklessly causing fire to inhabited structure.

Recklessly causing a fire of a structure or forest land.

Possession of a silencer for firearms.

He faces felony enhancements as the fire was caused inside an area that was under a state of emergency. The enhancements are also related to the Caldor Fire injuring more than one person, injuring emergency responders and destroying multiple structures.

Travis Smith faces the same felonies, but court documents show he additionally faces a charge of unlawfully and intentionally converting a firearm into a machine gun or knowingly manufacturing a machine gun. The criminal complaint, however, does not state if the DA believes that is how the fire began.

Sacramento-based attorney Linda Parisi, who is representing 66-year-old David Smith, said the men “are completely innocent.”

“David Smith’s son saw a fire, called law enforcement, cooperated with law enforcement,” Parisi said. “This event happened in August. Law enforcement had contact with both of the Smiths, who continued to cooperate.”