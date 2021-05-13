Attorney: Domestic violence accusations against Sacramento police officer recanted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Domestic violence allegations against a Sacramento police officer have been recanted, an attorney representing the officer said Thursday.

Officer Justin Shepard’s attorney released a statement Thursday that read:

On May 10, 2021, the complainant fully recanted her allegations of domestic violence against

Sacramento Police Officer Justin Shepard. Further she explained that her alleged injuries were sustained in a separate accident and work-related occurrences completely unrelated to Officer Shepard. We expect Officer Shepard to be exonerated once the investigation has been concluded. Officer Shepard did not and would never engage in any acts of domestic violence against her or anyone. While we understand the legitimate public interest in this matter, everyone is entitled to a fair investigation of alleged misconduct and due process of law. We respectfully request the public and media to withhold judgment until this process is concluded. Joel M. Weinstein, Mastagni Holstedt, APC

The Sacramento Police Department announced last week that Shepard, an almost three-year veteran of the department, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Officials said at the time, a domestic violence incident occurred in Natomas while Shepard was off-duty and left the victim with “visible injuries” they say “did not require hospitalization.”

The Sacramento Police Department told FOX40 the investigation has been handed over to the district attorneys’ office.

FOX40 reached out to the DA’s office and received a response from Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Dawn Bladet.

“This matter is under review, including further investigative follow up. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors prevent us from providing any further comment at this time,” Bladet wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.