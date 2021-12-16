Attorney: Fair Oaks woman facing DUI, murder charges was below blood alcohol limit

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The attorney for a woman accused of crashing and killing two people in Stanislaus County said she was below the legal alcohol limit when it happened, calling the crash a tragic accident.

Danielle Morgan allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of West Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road on Saturday night, killing 19-year-olds Fabian Reynoso and Yahir Gomez.

Morgan’s attorney said she had just come back from a charity toy drive in Turlock and was on her way back to her Fair Oaks home when the crash happened.

FOX40 later learned the vehicle Morgan was driving belongs to her boyfriend, David Petrik. Modesto police had stopped Petrik Saturday afternoon at Vintage Fair Mall for allegedly driving under the influence.

He was also arrested for allegedly having a concealed gun in his truck.

Modesto police said Petrik’s friend and Morgan responded and officers released the truck to the friend, who drove away with Morgan in the passenger seat.

Just hours later, it was Petrik’s truck Morgan was driving when the deadly crash happened.

Court documents show Morgan now faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

But defense attorney Michael Simmrin told FOX40 Morgan’s blood alcohol level was tested four times, each time coming back under the limit. He said the highest came back at 0.07.

In California, the legal limit for drivers who are 21 and older is 0.08.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty in a Stanislaus County courtroom and a judge set her bail at $750,000. It’s an amount her attorney said is unfair because the 28-year-old does not have a criminal record.

Morgan is expected back in court on Feb. 2.