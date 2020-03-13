Attorneys in East Area Rapist case spar over DNA collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A frail and thin Joseph DeAngelo walked into Sacramento Superior Court Thursday for perhaps the longest proceeding with him present so far in the county since his arrest in 2018.

Several times during his appearance, the bailiff had to steady him by holding onto DeAngelo's upper arm.

The man accused of being the East Area Rapist and the Golden State Killer appeared confused as he looked only at the judge.

Prosecutors addressed DeAngelo's accusations that the court and the people violated his rights when the court signed a search warrant, authorizing an additional swab collection for DNA testing.

"So that we can independently compare each crime scene sample to the defendant’s reference sample," said Ventura County Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Temple.

The swabs would be used by Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and Contra Costa counties, with an additional for Sacramento County, if need be.

"It is our burden to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," Temple said.

"And how we prove it and as perfectly as we prove it is something that we get to decide, not the defendant," Temple said.

DeAngelo's attorney questioned why additional swabs were needed.

"What happened to that last batch of testing? Is there something improper that happened?” said public defender Alice Michael. “Were they contaminated? Were they lost?"

Temple said they seek the best evidence possible, which is part of their probable cause and justifies the acquisition of additional swabs.

"It is a minimally intrusive procedure, unlike the crimes committed against so many of our victims," she said.

Judge Steve White then rendered his decision.

“I am ordering that bobble swab samples to be taken from the defendant, four that will be taken at one time," White said.

The only time DeAngelo spoke is when the judge asked him if he wanted to waive his 60 days and continue proceedings in April, to which he responded “yes.”

He will be back in court for further proceedings April 22.