AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department with help from the Crime Victims Unit will be hosting Auburn’s first gun buyback program on Saturday, August 6th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1225 Lincoln Way behind Auburn City Hall.

The Auburn Police Department is offering $50 gift cards per firearm, with no ID required and no questions asked. All participants in the buyback must stay inside their vehicle while the firearms are unloaded and locked in the trunk. No walk ups or ammunition will be allowed.

This gun buyback allows community members to turn in unwanted firearms anonymously with no questions asked. The Auburn Police Department said that their goal of the program was to raise gun violence awareness and make the community safer.

Auburn police have said that those who participate in the program typically have a lack of experience or knowledge of firearms and are not familiar with the laws.

The Auburn Police Department said that many studies show both the success and ineffectiveness of gun buyback programs, however, they believe if they can remove one firearm from the streets to prevent some sort of gun violence, the program is worth it.