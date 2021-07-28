Auburn man arrested on charges of lewd acts against children

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County investigators announced the arrest of a 75-year-old man for allegedly committing lewd acts against children.

According to officials, detectives began investigating Gonzalo Delfino-Martinez, from Auburn, in May of 2021 after receiving allegations of child molestation.

During the investigation, detectives said they also identified an additional victim of Delfino-Martinez.

Delfino-Martinez was arrested on July 27 on a warrant for lewd and lascivious acts committed against a minor under 14 years old.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday investigators believe more victims could be out there.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has information regarding this case, or other victims, to contact them at 530-889-7830.