Auburn man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

(KTXL) — An Auburn man suspected of storming the U.S. Capitol and attacking officers during January’s insurrection pleaded not guilty to multiple charges at the end of July.

Information from the Department of Justice shows Sean Michael McHugh faces numerous charges stemming from the riot on Jan. 6. They include physical violence on U.S. Capitol grounds and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Records provided by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia claim McHugh was caught on camera holding up a megaphone as he encouraged people to storm the nation’s Capitol.

Images show him helping shove a large metal sign into a line of officers. In a separate instance, records say he took a canister from a holster on his waist and sprays what the court says is “unknown, yellow chemical spray” at officers.

McHugh was arrested on May 27.

Investigators say a background check into McHugh showed he was on probation at the time of the insurrection after he was convicted of driving under the influence with a suspended license in Placer County. Court records also show he has a prior case from Sacramento County for statutory rape.

McHugh’s next scheduled court date has been set for Sept. 30.