Auburn organizers preview Crime Victims’ Rights Rally

So many people think crime is something that happens to someone else.

But as more people find themselves or loved ones targeted, dealing with the ripple effects becomes more challenging for families and communities.

On Wednesday evening in Auburn, one group will rally to support those who’ve been touched by tragedy.

Two women who have survived crime impacting their lives joined Sonseeahray to talk about their journey through pain and loss.

Nina Salarno Besselman, the president of Crime Victims United, and Kristina Keller-Aday, a woman whose son was killed by a DUI driver, shared how they’re reaching out to help others.