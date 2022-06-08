AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said they arrested a man after investigators found out he invited two children ages 7 and 9, into his Marvin Way home Sunday.

“While they were inside the house, he exposed his genitals to them. He showed them sexually explicit images, and he grabbed the buttocks of one of the children,” said Lt. Tucker Huey.

Police say the children then ran out of 65-year-old Keith Richard Jones’s house and told their parents about what happened.

“We commend the courage of the children for bringing this information to their parents, their willingness to disclose that to them and ultimately to us. It’s potentially, hopefully going to eliminate future victims,” said Huey.

Huey says detective served a search warrant to go inside the house, where they found evidence to support the children’s account of what occurred with Jones.

He was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, having materials to seduce a minor and meeting in his home with children for lewd purposes.

“Hopefully these were the first victims, and we were able to put an end to it before there were more,” said Huey.

Auburn police say this incident is a good reminder for parents to warn their kids of predators, including those who they might know.

Lt. Huey says Jones, the children and their parents know each other, although they were not characterized as friends.