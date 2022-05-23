AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn police said a car chase that reached speeds over 100 mph ended in a crash in front of city hall early Monday morning.

According to police, the chase began around 1:30 a.m., with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department pursuing the driver. Auburn police said the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph while on Highway 49.

The car chase ended when the driver crashed in front of city hall, but the driver still tried to escape by running away from officers.

Auburn police said the sheriff’s office, the California Highway Patrol and its own officers set up a perimeter and arrested the driver near Auburn Folsom and Lincoln Way.

Police did not say what led up to the car chase or if the driver was injured in the crash.