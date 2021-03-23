Auburn police officer crashes in pursuit of dirt bike

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – An Auburn police officer has been transported to an area hospital after crashing their vehicle while in pursuit of a dirt bike.

According to officials, An Auburn police officer was in pursuit of a person on a dirt bike when the officer crashed after hitting the curb and then a wall in the area of Lincoln Way and Grace Street.

After the crash, the officer became trapped in their vehicle.

It is unclear at this time how the officer was removed from the car, which caught fire after they exited.

The officer sustained moderate but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.

California Highway Patrol officials say they have recovered the dirt bike from the crash, but the rider is still outstanding.

CHP officials will remain on scene to assist Auburn police with the collision investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.