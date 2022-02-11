Authorities announce arrest in killing of Rancho Cordova woman

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities have announced an arrest in the killing of a Rancho Cordova woman who went missing in January.

Rancho Cordova police said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing 20-year-old Emma Roark.

Roark was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 when her family became concerned after she did not return home that day.

A four-day search led to the discovery of her body in a “secluded area at the river access on El Manto on Feb. 2.

According to police, Rawls is a transient from the Sacramento County area, and he was arrested by detectives with the sheriff’s office on Friday on suspicion of murder, rape and sodomy.

“This type of violent crime tears at the fabric of community safety,” said Chief Deputy Jim Barnes. “I am proud of the Sheriff’s Office personnel, which includes the Rancho Cordova Police Department, who stood tall to protect our community and brought resolution to this brutal crime.”

This is a developing story.