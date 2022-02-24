OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened near McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue around 4:20 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was also a juvenile, but they did not say what age.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a life-threatening injury.

Authorities are still investigating and have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.