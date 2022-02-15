Authorities arrest 3 suspects in Dixon armed robbery, shooting

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon police announced Tuesday the arrest of three men suspected of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven last week that left one person hospitalized.

Dixon police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the convenient store located on North 1st Street on the evening of Feb. 8.

During their investigation, they identified 21-year-old Jeremiah Gordon-Hill, 25-year-old Kahraan Nabavi and 24-year-old Treyvonn Cook as suspects.

Gordon-Hill, a Richmond resident, was found Sunday by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office during an unrelated incident and was booked in the Alameda County Jail on multiple charges.

Nabavi and Cook, both Marin City residents, were found at a hotel in Oakland on Tuesday by Dixon police detectives and were both arrested on multiple charges.

The person who was shot during the robbery was treated with emergency surgery and is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding their investigation is asked to call Sergeant Geisser at the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070 x3206.