Authorities arrest Stockton pastor suspected of molesting several children

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a Stockton pastor who is suspected of molesting children while leading a church in the ’90s.

Officials identified him as 68-year-old Gustabo Gonzalez Zamora of Lodi.

The investigation began in February after several adult victims alleged abuse by Zamora when they were children.

The sheriff’s office says the alleged abuse happened between 1994 and 2000 when Zamora was a pastor at Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay. According to officials, the incidents also happened at other places besides the church.

In 2000, investigators say Zamora abruptly left the church and moved to Lodi. While in Lodi, it was discovered that he was still a pastor in Stockton.

According to officials, Zamora was arrested on suspicion of molesting numerous children.

Authorities believe that there are additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Eli Venegas or Sgt. Jesse Cox at 559-733-6218. You can also give information anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.