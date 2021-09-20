Man injured in explosion at Merced home, authorities close off neighborhood

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters worked to stop a blaze that tore through a home in a Merced neighborhood after an explosion left one person injured.

Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster told FOX40 first responders were called to Colma Avenue and Derby Drive around 8:18 a.m.

Residents told officials the explosion could be heard from at least several blocks away. Foster said windows of neighboring homes were blown out.

In photos posted by the Merced Fire Department, the home’s garage door lies twisted and warped in the middle of the street. Scorched debris is scattered across the front yard.

Photo courtesy of Sandi Duren

A photo shared with FOX40 shows flames and a large plume of black smoke enveloping the house.

A man at the home had multiple burn wounds and was flown to a hospital in Fresno, Lt. Foster said.

A sergeant with the Merced Police Department said the court on Colma Avenue and Derby Drive will be closed for the majority of Monday due to the fire.

“We’re going to have resources out here for a long time,” he said live on Facebook.

What caused the fire has not been reported by local authorities.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.