Homicide suspect surrenders after 5 hour standoff in Contra Costa County

The Latest – Saturday, Oct. 9

4:45 p.m.

Dangelo Webb surrendered safely to law enforcement after five hours of negotiations, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Webb faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Original story below:

BAY POINT, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of killing the mother of his child and injuring the child’s grandmother was found in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, prompting a lockdown of the neighborhood as police negotiate with him.

Authorities posted on social media at 2:23 p.m. that 24-year-old Dangelo Webb was found in the town of Bay Point is considered armed and dangerous.

Webb is wanted as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby.

Hornsby’s body was found in a Stockton home on East Fremont Street on Wednesday.

Deputies said Webb was found inside a home on Ambrose Avenue based on a community tip.

The residents of the home were safely evacuated and communication with Webb continued into the afternoon.

“The relationship between Brandi and Dangelo is that, as far as we know, they were living together, so they had been dating,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office’s Sandra Mendez told FOX40 Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page for Hornsby described her as a “goofy, loving, caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend.”

“Everyone that knew her knew she had an uplifting spirit and had just begun her motherhood journey, her life was taken way too soon,” the GofundMe says.

The two have a 6-week-old baby girl together named Ggiana who was briefly taken by Webb. She was later found safe.

Deputies said after Hornsby’s mother called her daughter numerous times and when she didn’t pick up, she drove to the house off East Fremont Street and was attacked.

Investigators said Hornsby’s brother also went to the home, where he discovered a violent scene.

Webb is wanted for homicide and attempted homicide.