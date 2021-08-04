Authorities identify 6 people killed in Truckee private jet crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities have identified the six people killed when a private jet crashed near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee.

The six victims were riding in a twin-engine private jet when it crashed Monday, July 26, exploding into a fireball.

The following victims have been identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

Thomas Ebaugh, 56, of Lakeville, Minn.

Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights, Minn.

Christine Thomas, 33, of La Quinta, Calif.

Ryan Thomas, 38, of La Quinta, Calif.

Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Nevada City, Calif.

John Dunn, 62, of Dallas, Texas

In the beginning phases of the investigation, authorities told FOX40 it could take weeks to identify the bodies.

“Due to the extent of the crash scene and the resulting fire, names will not be available for quite some time,” wrote Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg. “We will be using DNA evidence to confirm the decedents.”

It could be weeks or months before a preliminary cause is released by the National Transportation Safety Board.