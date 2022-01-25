Authorities in Tracy investigating shooting that killed local man

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Tracy are searching for answers after a shooting left one man dead Monday night.

“We got a phone call to our dispatch center of possible shots being fired in the 26,000 block of South Lammers Road. There were reports of a man down,” said Nick Goucher, with the sheriff’s office.

Goucher said dispatch received multiple calls just before 10 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting near South Lammers Road and Western Pacific Way.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult male deceased of a gunshot wound,” Goucher told FOX40.

The sheriff’s office sent a helicopter to help investigators search the 15-acre property.

By Tuesday night, the victim was identified as 68-year-old Eric Almason, a Tracy resident.

So far, deputies said there have been no arrests and there is no information on a possible suspect or suspects.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. There are multiple ways things can go depending on how the investigation unfolds. And so, we will release more when we are able to,” Goucher said.

Goucher said the killing appears to be an isolated incident and it doesn’t appear that there is a danger to the public.