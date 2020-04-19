Authorities investigate 2 shootings in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Vacaville are investigating two shootings Saturday night that left two homes and multiple cars damaged by gunfire.
Vacaville Police officials said the first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m in the area of Trinity Drive and Folsom Drive.
Officers found that a home and three cars were struck by bullets but no people were injured.
Witness said a white pick-up truck was seen fleeing the area.
Less than two hours later, Vacaville police responded to another shooting near Alamo Drive and Mariposa Avenue around 10:55 p.m.
Another home was struck by gunfire but no people were injured.
It is unknown at this time whether the two shootings are related.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.